A North Port man was arrested Tuesday after attempting to break into a residence with a crowbar, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles David Freed, 39, of the 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port, was charged with possession of burglary tools and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Como Street around 1:25 p.m. Monday for attempted burglary. They found the door handle knocked loose, damage to the deadbolt, and boot prints on the outside door as if someone had tried to kick it in, according to an arrest affidavit.
The door appeared to have remained locked despite the damage. The victim was not home at the time of the crime.
A landlord had seen a crowbar near the door around 12:30 p.m., and when he returned, he noticed it was missing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
One neighbor had heard loud banging on the door around 1:20 p.m., and another said he saw two men acting suspicious around 12:25 p.m., one who seemed to be acting as a lookout and another standing near the residence, screaming out, “Shannon.” He believed the suspects were scared away by his presence.
A suspect, later identified as Freed, was seen later in the day at the Racetrac on El Jobean Road with the crowbar. A deputy was called to respond and found both the crowbar and a sledgehammer on the ground, near Freed and a woman.
Freed allegedly changed his story many times when speaking with law enforcement. He was transported to the Charlotte County Jail where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
