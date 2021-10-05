SARASOTA — A North Port man has been charged in Sarasota for allegedly biting and attacking officers and workers in a mental health clinic.
Alucien Elusmond, 51, was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department on Sunday. He has been charged with two counts of battery against a health service provider, one count of battery against a law enforcement officer, and one count of resisting a law enforcement officer with violence.
The arrest report states the alleged battery took place at the Coastal Behavioral Healthcare mental health clinic in Sarasota.
The officers made contact with the complainant, who identified Elusmond as their attacker. The complainant stated Elusmond had bitten them and that they wished to press charges.
Elusmond was identified as a patient of the clinic. The complainant's name was redacted in accordance with Marsy's Law; however, the arrest report also uses the term "victim/employee" when referring to redacted names — indicating that the victims were healthcare employees at the clinic.
Another complainant stated that clinic staff had attempted to restrain Elusmond prior to the officers' arrival. During that restraint attempt, the second complainant alleged that Elusmond "punched her in the head multiple times."
Elusmond was present when the complainant spoke to the officers. According to the arrest report, one of the officers ordered Elusmond to sit on the ground twice, and he refused twice.
After the second refusal, the officer said they proceeded to spray Elusmond in the face with chemical spray and attempted to place him in custody.
"He fought to get away from me," wrote Officer Lynn, the lead officer in the report. "I gave multiple commands for him to stop resisting and he refused all orders."
The report alleged that Elusmond "gnashed his teeth together while turning his head towards the extremities of law enforcement/fire personnel attempting to detain him. He was actively and repeatedly trying to engage us with wide, open-mouth bites."
According to the report, officers then used taser probes on Elusmond and claimed that he was still non-compliant.
"I conducted separate cycles and two stun drives into his right thigh," the officer wrote. "He was placed in custody thereafter."
Elusmond was later evaluated by EMS and transported to a local hospital.
In the arrest report, the officer reported two injuries that resulted from the incident: a bite on the left hand and a bloody nose.
The arrest report also noted that the officers instructed clinic staff to "standby the entrance door and assist the response of law enforcement" when they arrived at the clinic.
"They did not heed my instructions," the officer wrote in the report, "which halted my backup officers from being able to gain access to the building."
The officer wrote in the report that they did not wait for backup to enter the premises because dispatch would have been "unable to advise whether the battery was still in-progress or the parties were separated."
Elusmond is currently listed as "in custody" by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. His arraignment date is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 12.
