PORT CHARLOTTE — A North Port man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after allegedly fleeing a car crash in Port Charlotte on Monday.
According to the arrest report, the driver of a white Jeep was hit by a green vehicle coming out of the Publix parking lot on Peachland Boulevard.
The Jeep driver told deputies that she spoke with the other driver and asked him if he was intoxicated.
“(The driver) lifted both of his arms and hands as if he did not know,” read the report.
According to the report, the complainant said that Pierce then began to drive away from the scene slowly and “did a lap around the block.”
A car matching the description of the complainant was found at a nearby apartment complex. One deputy engaged the driver in conversation, while another drove the complainant to his location for a show-up identification.
The complainant, according to the report, identified the driver — identified as Jason A. Pierce, 39 — with “100 percent assurance.”
The arrest report also reported that there were visible damages to Pierce’s vehicle that were “consistent” with the reports of the collision; there were also signs of white paint on the green vehicle’s passenger side fender.
Pierce was subsequently charged with one count each of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked; he is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail on $2,000 bond.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 26.
