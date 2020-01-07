The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who had an “arsenal of drugs and firearms” in his vehicle around 4 a.m. Monday.
A deputy on patrol near Sunnydell Plaza at 3596 Tamiami Trail noticed Seth Smith, 33, of North Port, in a vehicle parked on the side of the plaza, according to an arrest affidavit. The deputy stopped to ask what Smith was doing, and he reportedly said his girlfriend was speaking with the bail bondsman.
The deputy could smell an odor of cannabis from Smith’s clothing and body, according to the affidavit. They walked up the stairs to meet Smith’s girlfriend but did not locate her in the area. The bondsman office was reportedly closed with the doors locked.
Smith admitted he did not have a medical marijuana card but said he had smoked cannabis earlier in the day, the affidavit stated. The deputy then searched Smith “due to the totality of the circumstances.”
In his front left jacket pocket, Smith had a black eye-wear case which contained a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance, which reportedly tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
Smith also had $2,261.63 cash in his front left pants pocket. He told the deputy the money was his life savings but could not say how or where he obtained the money, according to the affidavit.
When they went back downstairs, Smith’s girlfriend was standing in the laundromat. She said they were at the plaza to pay the bondsman and stated the vehicle was owned by a friend.
The friend arrived and signed a search waiver for the vehicle.
Underneath the front passenger seat, the deputy found a Springfield XDS-45 caliber. There was also a large lock box on the rear right passenger seat, which reportedly contained nine plastic baggies with additional cocaine and fentanyl. An orange pill bottle was removed containing THC oil, LSD, MDMA and two baggies containing a combined weight of 39.3 grams of marijuana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A loaded Taurus .38 caliber was found inside the same box with 66 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition.
Smith was placed under arrest for trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $135,000 Tuesday.
