The North Port man who pretended that he had cancer and scammed over $85,000 out of generous people has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Jason Depretis, 42, fabricated medical documents from multiple medical providers claiming that he was diagnosed with a severe form of cancer.
Two GoFundMe accounts and one Facebook fundraiser were set up to fund treatments for Depretis’ made-up cancer, according to court documents. One, Depretis made himself in 2015, titled “Lymphoma has taken it all.” Another GoFundMe was set up by his mother and it was titled “SAVEMYSON.”
“When it’s your child, no matter what their age, you leave no stone unturned,” the page read.
Depretis defrauded his mother’s employer, a furniture store in Port Charlotte, out of more than $85,000 by indicating to them he had cancer and no insurance, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
Depretis’ mother, whom he lived with in North Port, has worked at the store since 2002. The store owner agreed to help with her son’s medical expenses out of generosity, according to court records.
From October 2019 to January 2020, Depretis sent the business owner 229 pages of documents consisting of letters, bills, and invoices from several different medical providers.
The store owner gave thousands of dollars to help their employee’s son, but became suspicious one day when Depretis went into the furniture store to pick up cash because he did not look sickly.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate in February 2020.
The investigation found that Depretis had fraudulently created all 229 pages of documents that he showed to the business owner, who was giving Depretis cash. A computer search found that he had Googled “Moffit Cancer Center logo,” “invoice template free,” and “how to send an email from a fake address.”
Depretis’ mother became suspicious and confronted her son in early February 2020, she told detectives. She said her son confessed that he lied about cancer and blamed the lying on his drug addiction.
She also complained that her son had done the same scheme a few years back, but it wasn’t as elaborate.
Detectives wrote that there is nothing that proves Depretis’ mother was involved with the crime. She told investigators that it wasn’t until January of 2020 that she realized that both of her son’s cancer diagnoses were fake.
She said that she thought the money from her employer was keeping her son alive, and that she thinks her son took advantage of her after she lost both of her parents and her brother to cancer, court documents state. The mother also stated that she was aware of her son’s past drug addiction.
Depretis’ criminal record shows that he was previously arrested in Sarasota County for stealing jewelry from his mother and pawning it to buy narcotics.
He also has been arrested in Charlotte County and charged with petty theft, and on a different occasion, charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
Through this complex scheme of lying about having cancer and creating fake medical documents, Depretis received over $85,000 through various avenues, according to court records.
He was arrested by North Port Police Aug. 11 and was later extradited to Charlotte County Jail.
On Tuesday, Depretis was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation. He was charged with scheme to defraud over $50,000, which is a first-degree felony.
