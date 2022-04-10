Anthony J. Carlo

Anthony J. Carlo

 PHOTO PROVIDED

A 64-year-old North Port man is missing, according to the North Port Police Department.

Anthony J. Carlo may be confused and disoriented, according to a NPPD tweet.

Carlo was last seen wearing brown shorts, a blue/teal checkerboard shirt, and a grey zipup hooded sweatshirt. He was driving a brown 2015 Subaru Legacy, bearing Massachusetts tag 3976YK.

Anyone with information can call 941-429-7300.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments