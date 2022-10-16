Phil Adams, a Navy veteran (rear) has six children and a career with a regional medical group. But he took time away from work to assist in the cleanup of Charlotte County schools. Pictured clockwise are Adams (rear) with his wife Fawne Adams, their daughter Aliya, twin Benni, Brady, Benni's twin Boston, daughter Charlie, and son Dain who is in the middle with the blonde hair.
Phil Adams’ regular job is serving as the regional marketing manager for a medical practice.
But when Hurricane Ian didn’t affect Adams and his family, he decided to do something to help the people of Charlotte County — particularly the 21 schools that suffered some sort of damage.
“My family was very lucky,” he said.
“I researched and made a couple of contacts and I was fortunate enough to be able to help.”
“When you are lucky enough to not be touched by a disaster, to not offer your assistance would be selfish; I don’t want to be selfish,” Adams explained.
A Navy veteran, he spent his service years — 1994 to 2000 — as a Marine Corps medic since “all of the medics are sailors,” he said.
But before he signed on with Synergy as a project manager, he had to clear it with his boss — the Ramos Center for Interventional and Functional Pain Medicine.
Adams oversees its multiple offices, but the firm “allowed me to continue doing what I’m doing,” he said.
Currently Adams is working for SynergyNDS — the recovery program manager for the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
Synergy provides response and recovery services to its 385 public entities with over $11 billion of insured property, according to Synergy’s website.
“Today we are overseeing the opening of the schools” he said.
Adams is one of multiple project managers in the field, checking to make sure things are going smoothly and the work is done.
He said “We are going around making sure there are no safety issues.”
Debris is being cleared, specialists are checking to see how much moisture is in the air and whether there are mold issues, plus ceiling tiles are being replaced, he said.
Punta Gorda Middle School, which had the worst damage and won’t be opened for at least a few months, looks vastly improved, Adams said.
He said the cleanup efforts on Friday showed, as there was a vast difference from a couple of days ago.
He said the Synergy workers and project managers are making sure “we are ready to go by the end of the weekend.”
The safety reports from specialists such as structural engineers and air quality will be reviewed by the Charlotte School Board.
“They have the final say,” he said.
Teachers will return to school on Monday, October 17, and students return the following day with two exceptions: Punta Gorda Middle School students will receive new iPads with built in internet service, and will be educated virtually until portable classrooms arrive on the PCMS campus November 1.
LA Ainger’s opening is being delayed until Oct. 24, but teachers and staff will return Oct. 17.
Teachers at PCMS will report to the Peace River Elementary School cafeteria on Monday, the district has announced.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.