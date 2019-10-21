PUNTA GORDA — A 21-year-old woman who pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter was sentenced to five years in prison Friday, followed by 10 years on probation.
Kelsi Lanier, of North Port, was driving on U.S. 41 on Oct. 8, 2016 at approximately 11:18 p.m., when she crashed her car into a vehicle stopped at the traffic light at Easy Street in Charlotte Harbor. The force of the impact made the second car rear-end a third vehicle in front of it.
Lanier’s front seat passenger, Ashlynn Eaton, 19, died in the crash and the other occupants in all three vehicles were transported to the hospital, including Lanier.
Eaton’s grandmother, Lisa Johnson, said Monday she feels justice was served, and the family can now have closure.
“Of course I would have liked to have seen her get more years initially, but I’m very pleased with what she got and the 10 years probation when she gets released,” she said.
Johnson raised Eaton from her birth and said she was even in the delivery room when Eaton was born.
“Legally, she wasn’t my daughter but in every other way she was,” she said.
Johnson recalled how every time they were in the car together, Eaton would change the radio station and put her on her own music, and the two would dance and sing together.
“At night, she’d always make sure, wherever she was, when she knew I was going to go to bed, she would call to tell me she loved me, and I always answered back, ‘I love you more,’” Johnson said.
Since the crash, Eaton has relocated to North Carolina along with Eaton’s younger brother who is now 16, stating they “had to get out” of Florida. She said Eaton will always be remembered and never forgotten.
Angelo Zappacosta, another friend of Eaton’s, also wrote a victim impact statement entered in the court file about what Eaton meant to him.
“Ashlynn was more than a best friend to me,” he said. “She was my world, my backbone, and my idol. She was a smart, beautiful young woman that always put everyone else first no matter what she had going on in her life. She helped me when others turned their backs on me. She helped me come out of the closet, which was the hardest thing to do in my life. She taught me to always be true to myself.”
Zappacosta said every day is a struggle that doesn’t get easier. He asked Judge Donald Mason for justice.
“One thing I know for a fact is Kelsi’s parents can still talk, & see her,” he wrote. “Things that this family will NEVER get to do any longer.”
At the time of the crash, Lanier and the other occupants in her vehicle tested positive for amphetamine, benzodiazephine, cannabinoid, cocaine metabolite, and opiates, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lanier had another open DUI case in which marijuana joints had been found in her car. However, prosecutors later chose not to pursue the DUI charge. Instead, Lanier was cited for reckless driving and adjudicated for possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition to the prison time and probation, her driver’s license has been suspended for life, and she must attend DUI school.
