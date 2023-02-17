Cranberry Principal Linda Daniels received a round of applause from students in 2018 when she retired from the district. Daniels will return to Cranberry as the interim principal at the school while the school district looks for a new principal.
Cranberry Principal Linda Daniels received a round of applause from students in 2018 when she retired from the district. Daniels will return to Cranberry as the interim principal at the school while the school district looks for a new principal.
NORTH PORT — The Sarasota County School District announced a change in the leadership at Cranberry Elementary School in North Port late Friday.
As of Friday, Brad Porinchak, principal since 2018, is being transferred to a "Principal on Assignment" position that will focus on essential initiatives assigned by the Interim Superintendent.
The notice came in an email from Brandon Johnson, the district's Executive Director of Elementary Schools.
Stepping in for Porinchak will be Linda Daniels, a former principal at the school who retired just before winter break in 2018.
Daniels will serve as interim principal at Cranberry "for the rest of the 2022-23 school year," Johnson stated in the email. "A principal search for a permanent replacement will be conducted before the end of this school year. We will share more information about the principal search as it becomes available."
"Once a new principal is selected, Ms. Daniels and the school district team will assist to ensure that the school has a smooth, seamless transition (and) a strong start to the 2023-24 school year.
"We are thankful for the dynamic students, families, teachers, and staff members at Cranberry Elementary and their continued involvement in, and support of, their school community," Johnson stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.