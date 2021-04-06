NORTH PORT — Interested in participating in a fun outdoor program this weekend?
Register now for the upcoming Family Fishing Clinic, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10.
The event will take place at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn basic fishing skills such as knot tying, casting, baiting the hook, and safely taking fish off of the hook.
Families will have the opportunity to fish during the event — with no fishing license required.
The "catch?"
Adults must bring a child and children must bring an adult. You’ll be learning to fish together.
North Port Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Laura Ansel said the main purpose of the event is to promote education through experience, teaching children and their families about Florida fish, aquatic habitats, and resource stewardship.
"We hope all of our attendees will enjoy time in the outdoors together, while learning how to fish responsibly," Ansel said. "The event is made possible in part by a grant from Fish Florida, a nonprofit organization. We utilize the grant money to help provide a fishing rod and tackle box to every registered attendee."
Registration is $5 and includes the pole and tackle that each paid participant will be able to take home.
Fish Florida is a nonprofit organization that provides support to groups teaching people, especially children, about Florida fish, aquatic habitats, and resource stewardship.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
All participants are asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
Advance registration for the fishing clinic is required and those interested can sign up at http://bit.ly/NPFishing.
The program will be held rain or shine, barring any severe weather.
For more information, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.cityofnorthport.com.
