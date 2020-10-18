The six-year extension of Charlotte County’s 1-percent sales tax seems to have transcended local partisanship.
“The Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee recently reviewed the pros and cons of extending the current 1% tax, originally approved in 1994, for another 6-year period (2021-2026),” local Democrats stated in a press release sent as an email to county commissioners who are all Republicans.
Democrats concluded voters should support the six-year extension.
But that bipartisan support doesn’t mean the sales tax extension doesn’t have opponents.
“The 1% sales tax appears innocent enough, but the devil is in the details,” Port Charlotte resident Jim Fucillo told the Sun in an email.
Fucillo suggests developers and other special interests are getting tax breaks that lead the county to depend upon sales taxes to make up for money depleted through tax breaks from the general fund.
“In reality, every project should have been completed from our general (fund) without collecting any additional sales tax money from taxpayers,” he said.
Fucillo also takes exception to those who dub the sales tax as a “one cent” or “penny” sales tax.
He deems those euphemisms as more than semantics. They are misleading he says. The tax is a 1% tax meaning that one penny per dollar purchase is added onto the cost of taxable merchandise.
“Like any good flimflam, this one relies heavily on deceptive marketing,” Fucillo said of the extension.
Posted on the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website, a sample ballot shows a header in capital letters saying, “EXTENSION OF ONE PERCENT (1%) LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO DECEMBER 31, 2026.”
But where a voter fills in the bubbles for his or her choice, it reads, “FOR the one-cent sales tax” and “AGAINST the one-cent sales tax.”
“We are influenced by what we see and read on the ballot, especially if it’s directly adjacent to the little oval box that we must fill in when we vote,” Fucillo suggested.
“The sales tax question fails to reflect the truth in that critically important area, and thus, any voting results from it should be void and nullified,” he said.
Other voices
Fucillo isn’t a lone voice in the wilderness with his opposition to the sales tax extension.
“It is about time frustrated citizens, tired of not being heard, vote no for the continuation of the “one cent sales tax,” Port Charlotte resident Lloyd Stilson wrote in a Sun letter to the editor.
“Charlotte County commissioners have a spending problem. Never enough money and always wanting more. They want our money for their projects not for projects their constituents desire.
“This isn’t to say their projects aren’t worthy,” Stilson said. “Nonetheless, why don’t they support projects brought forth by citizens of Charlotte County?”
The grassroots Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club has long acted as a watchdog or critic of the county policies. One of its members, Bill Southwick, voiced his objections in a Sun column last month in which he questioned the county pinning its hopes on the sales tax extension.
“Supporters of the tax argue that the tax is not a new tax but rather an extension of an existing tax. Another argument for the tax is that visitors to the area pay the tax. These are valid points,” Southwick concedes.
“But would it be reasonable to give year-round residents a tax holiday during off season? The tax holiday is done several times during the year by the state for back-to-school items and hurricane supplies,” Southwick said.
“Citizens rarely have the opportunity to vote on whether to increase or decrease any county taxes. Many economists agree that a sales tax is a regressive tax,” he said. “Individuals earning minimum wage and senior citizens can least afford sales taxes but high wage earners not so much.”
The proponents and opponents will have to wait until Nov. 3 with everyone else to see whether voters will let the sales tax ride another six years.
