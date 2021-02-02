Gaming the vaccine registration system is no longer a winning strategy for people 65 and older.
That’s one thing Charlotte County’s Health Chief Joe Pepe told The Daily Sun at the weekly coronavirus update Tuesday.
Here are Pepe’s answers to questions from The Daily Sun and Charlotte County Community Television. Other expert opinion is also included.
How many vaccine doses has the county gotten this week?
So far, 500 for second doses only. The county may get more later in the week, Pepe said. This 500 represents an amount the state had promised but failed to send in a previous week.
Isn’t that a lot less than last week’s 3,500 doses, including 2,000 for second doses and 1,500 for first doses?
The county is still vaccinating people this week with that 3,500 doses from last week. The state is working on getting a more steady supply to counties. Charlotte County has proven that it is able to vaccinate people quickly and reliably so the state has on occasion diverted vaccine from counties that have not been as quick, such as Hillsborough.
Now that the county is using the state’s vaccine registration system, can or should people still try to get a better place in line each week?
No, you will just lose your original place in line and get a new place in line, probably farther back in line?
Many people have been willing to drive several hours to another county that is offering vaccines on a particular day. Can or should people try to get in line for several counties?
No, the system checks to see if you are already registered, and if it manages to identify you as already registered, it will cancel your earlier place in line. If you try to use alternative identification such as zip code, your identification may not match your registration, which could cause problems.
What if I manage to get a vaccine appointment with Publix pharmacy? Can I cancel my registration in the state system?
Pepe says he’s not sure how and if people should cancel their state registration. He said he will look into that. But if you get a first shot at Publix, you should get your second shot there too.
Is there a way to know your place in line with the state registration system?
Not sure.
Charlotte County reported one person last week who tested positive with a variant virus from the United Kingdom. Where did that information come from and are there likely more people with this variant that is considered more infectious? (Current vaccines are not working nearly as well with variants from South Africa and Brazil.)
When the county sends out a test kit to the lab, the county requires the lab to test for new genetic signatures or genotyping of the virus. The county reports results to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Pepe said he doesn’t know if CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are testing for virus variants, but the CDC is has places in the country where it is testing for variant signatures.
Pepe also said Moderna, which makes the vaccine that Charlotte County is using, is already working on a vaccine to address the new virus variants.
Is the pandemic getting better or worse in Charlotte County?
Cases are going down from the soaring holiday surge. They are now back to levels seen in October, Pepe said. The biggest downturn is seen at area nursing homes, where staff and patients were among the first to be vaccinated. Pepe sees the nursing home decline as a real indicator that the vaccine makes a difference.
Experts are saying that the broader national decline in cases is NOT likely due to the vaccine or natural herd immunity. According to Kaiser Health News report of Jan. 28, reasons for case decline nationwide are related to no major travel holiday, people taking more precautions out of fear of the new variants, and maybe a drop in testing.
“It is a very unstable equilibrium at the moment,” a math and engineering professor, Eva Lee or Georgia Institute of Technology, wrote in the email to Kaiser Health News. “So any premature celebration would lead to another spike, as we have seen it time and again in the US.”
