If we write about exotic animals — such as an angry alligator, a mangy coyote or an abandoned house full of iguanas — those stories tend to get read and shared tens of thousands of times.
But if you really want an animal story to make its way around the internet, write about snakes.
Our latest animal story to take the No. 1 spot is about a 9-foot-long Burmese python captured in Englewood. No, it didn’t attack anybody.
In fact, it was just slithering along, minding its own business, when a resident saw it and stopped it from crossing the street.
(Now we’ll never know why the snake wanted to cross the road.)
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called and they retrieved the snake, which will be euthanized. Scientists will look at what’s inside the snake’s stomach to determine if it truly was a wild snake that made its way here or if it was a pet that was released into the wild.
If you haven’t read our story on this incident, I encourage you to do so. The article outlines why these snakes are dangerous to native wildlife and also what you should do if you come across one.
See the full story at: bit.ly/2NrnOzf
Let’s move on with the Top Five. A familiar story is at No. 2:
2 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
By golly, look what has yet again dropped out of its honorary No. 1 spot. Our daily COVID-19 update with the latest local numbers, as you know, has pretty much been the most-read story on the website since March of last year.
Every once in a while, it would drop to No. 2, as it has this week. But two weeks ago, it dropped to No. 3, and I thought that perhaps it was on its way out of the Top Five.
But, alas, it was back in its honorary No. 1 spot last week. Even though it’s at No. 2 this week, it remains a strong force on our website.
Many readers get the story sent to them daily by using our “Breaking News” email alert newsletter. If you’d like to get this email, you can sign up for free at: YourSun.com/newsletters
3 One killed, second injured in I-75 wreck
When we write about major vehicle accidents in our area, especially ones where people die, our readers tend to share the story across social media and email.
That’s because our readers want to learn if any of their friends know who was in the accident.
One of the most recent accidents happened on Interstate 75 near State Road 681. In that accident, a 20-year-old Sarasota woman was killed, and a 20-year-old Osprey man was seriously injured.
The car apparently drove off the road and overturned many times.
You can read the story at: bit.ly/3apWfiL
4 Englewood’s python wasn’t the only big one in Florida this week
Remember what I said about snake stories earlier in this column? Well, look what came in at No. 4 this week.
One of our journalists, Steve Reilly, decided to see if the 9-foot-long python captured in Englewood was one of the larger ones caught in Florida.
Not. Even. Close.
Apparently, that same week, a Zolfo Springs family came across a 16-foot python on their property. That will wake you up better than coffee.
To get all the details that our journalist learned, visit the story at: bit.ly/3qrqhZa
5 Charlotte bail bondsman arrested in connection with Capitol riots
I actually was a bit shocked that this story was not at No. 1 this week.
Adam Avery Honeycutt, who owns Bundy’s Bail Bonds at 4549 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda, was taken into custody by the FBI in Jacksonville for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots.
According to FBI reports, Honeycutt was identified by others after he allegedly posted photos on his Facebook account of the Capitol riots.
In one photo, Honeycutt is holding the leg of a chair, which contains a barcode sticker with “U.S. Senate Sergeant At Arms,” plus a Washington phone number on the sticker.
There are more details in this story, which you can read at: bit.ly/2NeFiz9
