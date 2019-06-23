(Not) playing possum

Peace River Wildlife Center's lead rehabilitator Cara Brown (left) and Charlotte County Animal Enforcement Officer Jordan Enriquez weigh an injured opossum, as part of PRW's intake process, before treatment. Brown says the animal, which was delivered by Enriquez, was most likely hit by a car.  For more information on Peace River Wildlife Center, visit: www.prwildlife.org/

 SUN PHOTO BY JERRY BEARD
