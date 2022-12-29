November’s median sale prices for single-family homes and townhomes and condos remained higher than November 2021 in some markets, but sales are lagging while inventory is building.
The trend is being seen in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, including Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, North Port, Englewood and Venice.
“We are still feeling the effects of Ian, but buyers still see the value in investing their cash in Charlotte County real estate,” said Sharon Neuhofer, president of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Realtors Inc.
“We have less than a three-month inventory, and median sale prices in both single-family and multi-family dwellings continue to increase,” she said.
“Once we see more property owners settling insurance claims, we’ll see an increase in inventory, which is sure to have an impact on median sale prices. With that said, I’m optimistic that the new year will bring in an influx of buyers, thus balancing out the supply and demand,” Neuhofer said.
The median sale price for single-family homes in Charlotte County stood at $412,000, up from October’s $403,700, and up 21.2% year over year.
The median sale price for townhomes and condos in November was $315,500, up 34.9% year over year, and higher than October’s $275,000.
Inventory levels were unchanged for single-family homes from October, at a 2.6-month supply, but this was up 136.4% from a year ago when inventory stood at a 1.1 month supply.
Condos and townhomes inventory supply in Charlotte County was at two months, up from 1.6 months in October, and higher than November last year when inventory stood at a half-month supply. This reflects a 300% increase from last November.
When North Port sales are added to Charlotte County, the median sale price for November was up 21.5% at $395,000, from November 2021.
And when North Port sales are factored into Charlotte County statistics for November, the median sale price was up 8.7% at $249,000, but softer than October’s median sale price of $320,000.
Inventory levels for single-family homes when North Port is added to the stats, was at a 2.3-month supply, up a tick from October’s 2.2 months, and townhomes and condos had a 1.8 month supply, up from 1.5 months in October.
Neuhofer’s counterpart, Tony Veldkamp, 2022 president of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, said, “In November, single-family homes in Sarasota County saw the lowest number of closed sales all year.
“This is most likely due to the effects from Hurricane Ian, where September closings were pushed to October, but the lack of contracts in late September and early October has led to fewer closings in November,” he said.
He noted that median sale prices were higher for single-family homes which rose by 19% in November to $499,000, but the median sale price for townhomes and condos in the county decreased by 1.4% to $345,000.
The month’s supply of inventory continued to increase in November, Veldkamp said. For single-family homes in Sarasota County, it increased by 242.9% for a 2.4-month supply, and inventory for townhomes and condos was up by 250% for a 2.1-month supply.
“We’re continuing to see a return to market normalcy, where listings are closing sometime between two to two and a half months, and the month’s supply of inventory is increasing up to a two-to-three-month supply, depending on the region and property type,” said Veldkamp.
“It is too early to tell if prices are beginning to soften, as median and average prices tend to fluctuate month-to-month. Prices remain strong, inventory remains low, and interest rates seem to be settling down. It remains a great time to sell,” he said.
VENICE
The Venice Area Board of Realtors reported the median sale price for single-family homes in November was $479,250, up 15.5% from a year ago, but down from $505,390 in October.
Inventory levels were at a 3.2-month supply, up 300% from November 2021’s 0.8-month supply, and higher than October 2022’s 2.8 months.
The median sale price for Venice townhomes and condos was $335,000, up 4.78% from the previous November, but down from October 2022’s $370,000.
Inventory was at a 1.5-month supply, up from 1.3 months in October, and up 200% from November 2021 when it was at a half-month.
