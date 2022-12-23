Bus

If a student becomes homeless in Charlotte or Sarasota counties, officials will make every effort to keep them in their regular school.

The number of homeless students in Charlotte and Sarasota counties has increased as a direct result of Hurricane Ian, according to officials in both school districts.

“Hurricane Ian has impacted families with students,” Charlotte County Public Schools homeless education liaison Lisa Bratton said. “We have seen an increase in the number of homeless students this school year.”


