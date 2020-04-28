Teams of health care specialists have been stationed at Charlotte County nursing homes and facilities for the past two weeks testing staff and residents for the coronavirus.
The National Guard has been at the Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home Monday and Tuesday, the county’s health chief, Joe Pepe told the Sun Tuesday. Jacobson had reported only two cases among staff before the guard visit.
“We’re testing another 160 people today,” Pepe told commissioners in his weekly emergency update.
Earlier strike teams were at other facilities in the county, Pepe said. At those other facilities the numbers of infected staff and patients have reached as high as 39, or 113 total cases at nine local facilities. Those numbers are from the state’s list of cases at skilled nursing facilities, found online here: bit.ly/2SfJTAv
Delayed results from some of that testing caused a spike in numbers for Charlotte County infection numbers last week, Pepe said.
Last week, after 11 days of single-digit numbers for new cases, Charlotte County saw 18 new cases on Thursday and 38 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health COVID-19 surveillance dashboard.
At this point, Pepe told commissioners Tuesday, skilled nursing facilities account for 63% of the 219 cases in Charlotte County. The remaining cases are also clustered, he said, rather than random cases. They are clustered at offices, businesses or in single-family homes.
The county’s emergency operations staff requested the state teams at the nursing homes to get ahead of the curve, as citizens begin to press for communities to reopen.
“I wanted to make sure we were doing our part,” Pepe told commissioners.
Nationwide, skilled nursing homes have been the location of massive outbreaks. Staff are the prime cause for any outbreak at this point, National Guard Adj. General James Eifert said in an earlier television interview, because facilities have been shut down to other outside visitors.
The teams coming to the county facilities are of physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists who came to help from the state Department of Veterans Affairs. They are here not just to test, Pepe said, but to provide patient care and to provide training to nursing home staff. The training is on how to best care for society’s most vulnerable patients during a pandemic with a disease more than twice as infectious as influenza.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked Pepe how Charlotte County has kept the virus relatively under control compared to other urban areas.
“It’s a little early to celebrate,” Pepe said first. Then he praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for shutting down schools, restaurants, bars and some businesses in a state where hospitality is the biggest industry.
Five days later, Pepe said, and the state’s problem could have been 5-10 times worse.
Teams of local health staff are also tracing contacts for all county cases, Pepe said. And emergency operations staff are interviewing all arrivals at the Punta Gorda Airport.
“I’m just shocked with our elder community that we didn’t have rampant spread,” Tiseo said of Charlotte, one of the oldest counties in the nation.
“I think our older community heard the message,” Pepe said. “We kind of have that culture of being sensitive to each other and supportive.”
