A big spike in coronavirus cases from one nursing home last week is keeping new cases up in Charlotte County, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners at the weekly emergency update.
Health officials continue routine blanket testing at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Pepe said, which are the biggest driver of the county's daily increase of about eight cases a day. Some nursing homes are doing a great job, he said, but one facility last week, which he did not name, had 36 new cases, including 12 staff and 24 patients. The plan is to keep blanket testing local facilities on a weekly basis.
Asked how staff keep coming up positive at nursing facilities, Pepe said that many of them work at more than one facility or have another job. Health officials are advising the facilities to keep staff limited to one wing and one facility, and to screen new staff members.
Two nursing home patients died of coronavirus last week in Charlotte County, Pepe said. Many nursing home patients who are ill are in their 80s with underlying health problems and have do-not-resuscitate orders, he said.
In other local pandemic updates:
• Two weeks of free testing at the Charlotte Sports Park has generated only 2 positive results so far out of 485 tests, Pepe said. This is lowering the so-called positivity rate for county, or the rate of positive cases per number of tests given. That makes the county look good, Pepe said.
• As the county bolsters its supply of test kits, Pepe said, not all area hospitals have a full supply. He said one hospital that he did not name has 200 tests and the others have fewer than 50. Commissioners said they will call on hospitals to provide plans for future testing purchases. Pepe said the county cannot share its supply according to federal rules on spending public dollars on for-profit institutions. The county has a regular supply of tests of 550 a week from one lab that can be increased, Pepe said, plus 1,500 in reserve.
"If the hospitals aren't purchasing them, that's a problem," Commission Chairman Bill Truex said.
"They need to have enough test kits not just for next week, not just for next month, but for another surge," said Commissioner Chris Constance, who is a surgeon.
A spokesman for Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Alexandria Benjamin, said the hospital has sufficient test kits for its patients.
• Open testing is going so well at the sports park that the county will increase the number of appointments per hour to 100 or up to 400 a day, said Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller. Several nurses and a physician assistant, some from area schools, have volunteered to assist. To schedule an appointment, go to coadfl.org/covid-19-testing-assessment.
• The Health Department anticipates assistance from mobile coronavirus testing units starting this weekend in Englewood and Punta Gorda.
• Hurricanes and an infectious pandemic are not a good combination, Fuller told commissioners. He is urging locals to plan ahead so they won't have to stay in a shelter. Fuller fears that storm shelters could become a hot spot for infection spread. The county always encourages residents whose houses are high and sturdy enough to shelter in place, because all the local shelters are all in the potential flood zone.
• Local youth sports leagues should be able to use county fields for practice starting Wednesday, commissioners instructed the Community Services Department, even though the U.S. Centers For Disease Control says it's too soon for close contact sports. Commissioners argued that with social distancing still in place, the leagues would be using the fields for preparatory work where the players maintain distance from each other.
If they don't do it right, Constance said, the county will shut down the fields again.
