A temporary fire weather watch was issued by the National Weather Service for Southwest Florida on Wednesday due to low relative humidity and breezy north winds.
The watch means that any fire that ignites here could spread very quickly.
This week is also Prescribed Fire Awareness Week.
Although fires are often thought of as catastrophic, fire is a natural process which plants and wildlife rely on.
Prescribed fires are essentially “fighting fire with fire,” said Marcus Lashley, an assistant professor in the UF/IFAS wildlife ecology and conservation department.
“We can use prescribed fire safely to reduce fuel loads, so that there is a lower probability of a wildfire happening, or at least a lower probability of that wildfire being of a really high intensity that becomes dangerous,” Lashley said. “Our people are getting the training that's required and taking the necessary precautions to make it safe.”
Another common reason to prescribe fire, especially in Florida, is to improve habitats for wildlife.
Prescribed fires can reset the succession of plants and cause desirable changes in the structure of the plant community, which benefit many wildlife species.
Many natural areas in Florida are fire dependent, meaning that they rely on fires.
“If you disrupt the natural cycle of fire … then the fuel, the leaf material, the wood, all those things that would have been burned, just start to accumulate,” Lashley said. “In some places, they accumulate to levels that become unsafe so that when they do catch on fire, they can be catastrophic. That's what we're trying to avoid.”
When used as prescribed, fire is safe and used to conserve ecosystems that need it.
Lashley hosts a podcast called Fire University, which covers the latest research in fire ecology and its relationship to the management of wildlife and plant communities.
