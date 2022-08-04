PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda's attorney David Levin made his arguments on behalf of the city's obscene sign ordinance in court Thursday morning.
According to Levin, the crux of the issue is not whether or not foul language can be used in public.
"If it were, our lives would all be a lot simpler," Levin said.
Instead, the City Attorney argued that the ordinance against "obscene language" is a narrowly-tailored effort to prevent minors from being bombarded with unprotected speech in public spaces.
Levin referred to the 2015 Supreme Court case of Reed vs. Gilbert. The case involved a church suing a town for not allowing them to keep up an outdoor sign without a permit, despite non-religious signs having some exemptions to the permit system.
"Gilbert sent shockwaves around the country," Levin said, referring to how Punta Gorda itself adapted to the court's ruling.
In that case, he said, the Supreme Court ruled that allowing certain kinds of speech and disallowing others was a content-based regulation that could not stand under the Constitution.
By contrast, Levin pointed to the 1973 case of Miller v. California, where the prosecution of a man for mailing "obscene" materials as an advertisement was upheld.
The Miller decision defines "obscene" speech as speech lacking "serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value," that appeals to "the prurient interest" of the "average person according to community standards," and that describes "sexual conduct or excretory functions in an offensive way."
The city's ordinance, Levin argued, defines obscene language in a similar way and particularly bans signs or images defined as obscene in public spaces where persons under 17 can be expected to see them.
The two plaintiffs in this case — Andrew Sheets and Richard Massey — were cited by Punta Gorda Code Enforcement for flying flags reading "F--- Biden" in such public spaces in separate demonstrations.
Levin noted in his argument that alternative methods of speech or redress are not prevented by this ordinance; they are still free, he said, to say indecent words out loud in public spaces or host signs away from where children are reasonably expected to be.
He also argued that making the ordinance under the authority of the Code Enforcement Board, rather than a criminal offense, was to make it less onerous on possible violators — countering an argument previously made by opposing counsel.
Their attorney, Phares Heindl, had previously argued against the ordinance in his oral arguments on Monday.
When Levin concluded his initial remarks Thursday morning, Heindl began his counterarguments — one of which being that no community standard had been articulated and thus no legitimate state interest could be met by the city's narrowly-tailored method.
"The compelling interest has not been met here," Heindl argued.
Judge Geoffrey Gentile thanked both attorneys for their time after their arguments on Thursday, saying that the lawsuits filed by the plaintiffs represent an "interesting case."
Gentile said that he would not make a ruling on Thursday, but would take time to review the materials cited by both sides before coming to a conclusion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.