Punta Gorda Attorney David Levin

Punta Gorda Attorney David Levin.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda's attorney David Levin made his arguments on behalf of the city's obscene sign ordinance in court Thursday morning.

According to Levin, the crux of the issue is not whether or not foul language can be used in public.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments