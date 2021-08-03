An Ocala man died Monday night in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash south of Tuckers Grade in unincorporated Charlotte County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. 

The man, 61, was traveling north on Interstate 75, south of Tuckers Grade around 8:20 p.m. when he drove off the road and onto the grass shoulder, overturning the motorcycle.

The man was thrown from the bike and into the wood-line along the shoulder, the report stated.

