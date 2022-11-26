Despite Hurricane Ian, the real estate market in Charlotte and Sarasota counties remained strong in October, even showing gains from September.
Sarasota County data from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) shows the market's growth.
The median price for single-family homes in Sarasota County reached a record high of $537,500 in October. The housing demand could be due to many factors, including buyers from areas that were more heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, according to an RASM statement.
"After a seasonal drop in closed sales in September, single-family home sales in October saw a very healthy bounce back," said Tony Veldkamp, 2022 president of RASM.
"While closed sales are not at 2020 to 2021 levels, October 2022 is very comparable to 2019 to 2019 levels," he said.
In Sarasota County, the median price increased by 31.1% to $537,500. This is the highest reported median sale price for single-family homes in Sarasota County since July 2022.
"The growth in sale prices continues to amaze us," said Veldkamp. "There is no reduction in median prices this month and we continue to have a very strong market. With our good job market, we expect that trend to continue over the next few months and as interest rates begin to stabilize and even drop, 2023 will see an increase in activity in our real estate market. It remains a great time to sell."
Meanwhile, the months' supply of inventory continued to increased month-over-month in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton market, according to RASM.
The Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Inc. reported similar trends for October.
The association's president, Sharon Neuhofer said, "The data indicates that even after a major hurricane and rising interest rates, homebuyers remain attracted to the southwest Florida lifestyle."
The median sale price of $403,700 for single-family homes in October exceeded September's median price of $370,00, but the $275,000 median price for townhomes and condos in October was lower than September's $309,000.
October's median price for single-family homes reflected a 22.4% increase from October 2021, and condos and townhomes were up 8.9% from October 2021.
Meanwhile, inventory for single-family homes was down to 2.6 months from September's 2.8 months.
Inventory for condos and townhomes was also lower in October — 1.6 months from September's 1.8 months inventory.
Although prices were higher in October over September, the amount of time it took for homes to sell was longer over the previous month and year.
The median time to sale for single-family homes in Charlotte County was 82 days versus 63 days in September. In October 2021 the medium time to sale was 52 days.
For condos and townhomes, the median time to sale in October was 73 days, up from 65 days in September. In October the median time to sale was 45 days.
