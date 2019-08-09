When November comes, two Charlotte County festivals will be on the top 20 list of things to do in the southeastern United States.
Englewood Beach WaterFest and the Florida International Air Show at the Punta Gorda Airport were selected by the Southeast Tourism Society for the top 20 list of November 2019.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex announced the accomplishment at the Tourism Development Council meeting Friday.
The air show will be Nov. 1-3 this year and WaterFest will be Nov. 23-24 in Englewood and Manasota Key.
This will be the 38th annual airshow and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be flying along with civilian flight demonstrations.
WaterFest is in its fifth year and includes races with the Offshore Powerboat Association as well as onshore activities such as exhibitions showcasing conservation of marine life, coastal waterways, food and entertainment.
"We are very pleased to be recognized," said Steve Schroeder, past president of WaterFest. "This award is a testament to our Board of Directors and hundreds of volunteers who work tirelessly all year to bring together Englewood Beach WaterFest."
For 34 years, the STS has been tapping travel industry experts to select 20 events per month that showcase events in 12 states in the southeast, including Arkansas through West Virginia. Events must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000.
"The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round opportunities for attendees to create memories and support an industry that is an economic generator for its community," said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the STS.
