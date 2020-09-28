PORT CHARLOTTE — An off-duty corrections deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an accidental firearm discharge Sunday afternoon at Bert’s Black Widow Harley Davidson in Port Charlotte, according to a CCSO report.
Deputy Fredrick Matthew Frey was in the business, located at 2224 El Jobean Road, as a patron around 2 p.m.
Frey told investigators that he was adjusting his pants when the firearm went off. It was positioned in the waistband of his trousers.
No one was injured.
The bullet struck the floor and broke into several fragments, which were later recovered by CCSO deputies.
Frey waited at the business while on-duty deputies responded, including Watch Commander Lt. Jason Zakowich.
Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit also assisted in the investigation, which remains ongoing.
In the report, it is noted that deputies believe the weapon was discharged accidentally and the weapon was never removed from Frey’s waistband or displayed purposely.
This was later corroborated by evidence at the scene.
CCSO is reviewing its policy regarding the safe carrying of firearms while off-duty, according to the department.
