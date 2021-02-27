The Cub Scout Packs of Port Charlotte raced handcrafted cars in their annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday.
The event was hosted by Pack 310 and joined by Packs 338 and 13. Troop 37 kicked off the races in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. Families and spectators lined the outskirts to cheer on their Scouts.
Troop 37 Scouts Dracen Cutler, Matthew Sloan, Teagan Rogan and Andrew Anderson assisted in resetting the cars for each race and keeping the competition fair.
“Back in 1910 when the Boy Scouts was created, they started holding soap box races,” said Cubmaster Tom Koontz. “This race accounts for a lot less injuries, but it’s a big deal for these kids to compete in.”
After being involved in 27 years worth of derbies, it never gets old for Koontz. Each year, he hopes the event will inspire fellowship and sportsmanship of the community’s future leaders.
Assistant District Commissioner Cathy Weber was there to cheer on local Scouts.
“This gets kids out and off their phones,” she said. “It’s a great activity for our community troops.”
Scout Mathew Dixon came in first overall in the derby. Harrison Lucas was the runner up, followed by Keith Lodge and Gavin Hernandez.
Of course, Scout dads got involved with special cars of their own.
“The dads are just as competitive, if not more, so this year we had to give them a chance to race their own cars,” said Koontz.
Koontz thanked Port Charlotte Town Center marketing director and former Scout John Scherlacher for allowing them to utilize the mall.
