PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County's Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller is urging residents to apply to FEMA which might offer further assistance.
He appeared in a live briefing on social media with the county's communication manager Brian Gleason.
"We've been messaging that everyone should apply to FEMA," Gleason said. "If you don't ask, you don't get."
"I don't think anyone, myself included, knows the full breadth and scope of what FEMA can provide our residents," Fuller said.
He said it's very important that residents go online (disasterassistance.gov) or call (1-800-621-3362) if they can, or go to one of the sites for in-person assistance.
Gleason said there are FEMA sites at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall and at the Home Depot on McCall Road in Englewood.
Among FEMA programs are ones that provide temporary sheltering assistance and financial assistance.
Fuller said it also offers transitional sheltering, but only if you apply.
FEMA would usually give vouchers to stay at a participating hotels for 30 days, but it can be extended by FEMA if the need remains.
The problem, he said, is that not every hotel is a participant and one might have to travel from another county or town.
He said the county is working with the state to help people remain on or near their properties.
Gleason and Fuller also talked about the Small Business Association and how it can provide help to residents, regardless of whether they own a business.
It's a misnomer that the SBA is just for small businesses, said Fuller.
He said the SBA can give a homeowner a no or low-interest loan to help them make repairs, for instance.
He said an SBA loan "is a great option" to help people get back on their feet.
Those who apply for FEMA assistance would be directed to the SBA for further assistance.
Gleason said the county's Economic Development Office is helping the county's businesses find resources to help them recover and begin to operate.
He said business owners should go to charlottecountyfl.gov and click on Economic Development.
Emergency and temporary housing was discussed.
Gleason said when the rains came on Wednesday and Thursday, some people discovered they have leaks.
Mold could set in and make a home unlivable.
Fuller said there are still beds at the Red Cross shelter at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, but staying with family or a friend "is probably a better option than going into a shelter," he said.
Gleason said the shelter is a "DIY" and that one shouldn't "just don't show up in your car with nothing."
He said those planning to head to the shelter should bring chargers, clothing, bedding, pillows, and things for your pets that will be housed at the pool house a short distance away.
Residents are urged to go to charlottecountyfl.gov for further information.
Gleason said, "One thing we can tell you, we won't see another FEMA city like Charley."
Fuller said the county's longer-term goal is to keep people near their homes.
"This is a countywide storm; the entire county had impacts," said Fuller.
He said the Emergency Operations Center will continue to take calls and help people with their needs.
Call the Center at 941-833-4000 if you have questions.
