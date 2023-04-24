PORT CHARLOTTE — Florida's new affordable housing law could result in taller buildings and higher density in future housing projects, Charlotte County commissioners recently learned.
It also might incentivize developers to create less low-income housing.
The Florida Legislature recently passed — and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed March 29 — the Live Local Act, which would pump $711 million into affordable housing programs statewide.
The law, which goes into effect in July, requires local governments to approve multifamily projects proposed in areas zoned for commercial or mixed uses if at least 40 percent of the units are considered affordable housing.
"Does it allow us to do it or does it direct us to do it?" Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked at a workshop Thursday.
"It directs us," Charlotte County Zoning Office Shaun Cullinan responded.
Cullinan was briefing the Charlotte County commissioners about the new law.
Deutsch echoed critics of the law who claim it strips municipalities of local control.
"In my mind, this is the state saying this is what we want to do, and you have to go along with it," Deutsch said. "That's the way I'm interpreting it."
"That is correct," Cullinan said.
The law allows for up to 65 units per acre. Also, the project's height could be determined by its proximity to the tallest building within a 1-mile radius.
"If something were to go up within 1 mile of Sunseeker, they would automatically be allowed to go up to that 90-foot allowance," Cullinan told commissioners, referring to the resort under construction in Charlotte Harbor.
But the questions and criticism continued, especially when it came to what types of units would be developed under the new law.
"Workforce housing will be the most likely income targeted by developers," Cullinan said.
There is a distinction between workforce housing and affordable housing. Workforce housing, as defined by the Urban Land Institute, means it is affordable to households earning 60% to 120% of the area median income. This includes middle-income workers like law enforcement, firefighters, teachers and health care professionals.
Affordable housing is generally defined as serving households earning 60% or less of the area median income.
Commissioners worry the law will encourage developers to build housing targeting incomes at the higher end of the spectrum.
"This is the most glaring flaw in the bill," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. "There's a lot of good stuff in terms of affordable housing, but the fact that it does not require a mix of the various income levels, leaves it up to the private sector to say, 'I'm just going to pick 120%.'"
Charlotte County has set a goal of adding at least 200 affordable housing units a year for the next five years.
Carrie Walsh, human services director for Charlotte County, provided data on her department's progress with obtaining funding for affordable housing. She admitted the new bill's effect on plans already in place are unknown.
The new law "is huge, and we're still trying to figure it out," she said.
Tiseo referred to data Walsh provided, noting workforce housing pricing is: $1,600 monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit, $1,959 for two bedrooms, and $2,262 rent for three bedrooms.
"This is a workforce housing bill and not an affordable housing bill," he said. "It's not addressing the real need here in Charlotte County. I don't know how that got left out of the bill, but it (the state) could have made the bill bigger (and) at least added a mix."
Tiseo pointed to data showing low-income rents, in which a family would not pay more than 30% of the family's adjusted income, range from $419 to $752 per month.
"That's affordability," he said.
Tiseo said developers will no doubt choose to provide units to those able to pay higher rents.
"A lot of real interesting things will happen," Deutsch said at the conclusion of Cullinan and Walsh's presentations.
The new law, he said, "will change a lot of what we see in Charlotte County now."
Deutsch said he wasn't sure everyone is ready for the changes.
"I don't want to say 20 years down the road on (U.S.) 41 you're going to have apartment houses lining that road," he said. "They're gonna be pretty high."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All our commissioners are Republicans, so one would think they might be opposed to the state stripping local governments of local control. Mr. Deutsch suggests his concern about this, but I'd like to see our commissioners stand up strongly against the takeover of local control by all their Republican colleagues in Tallahassee.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.