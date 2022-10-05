PORT CHARLOTTE — Local hospitals and medical assistance programs are coming back online in Charlotte County as the area recovers from Hurricane Ian.
"Right now, what we’re seeing in Charlotte County is a significant increase in the amount of people who are getting injured from cleaning up around their homes (and) potentially falling off ladders, cuts from branches and things like that," Charlotte County Health Department Administrator Joe Pepe said during a Wednesday press conference. "We’re working very closely to make sure those individuals get the care they need."
He added that the county's health department has been working with the Health and Human Services department and other community partners to bring back the local medical system's "critical infrastructure."
ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are both back in service, Pepe said.
"We are thankful for that," he added. "We were successful in being able to bring on our Charlotte Behavioral Health as well and we are continually working on getting our community hospital on in Englewood open even thought that’s Sarasota County … it impacted Charlotte residents."
He added that they are also working with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte on its recovery.
"As part of the augmentation to meet the needs of our community, we’ve established a disaster medical assistance team that’s at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County in Port Charlotte," Pepe said. "It’s what you can think of as an urgent care center or remote emergency room. They have very high capabilities, 24/7 operations and some pharmacy capacity to dispense medications to individuals who seek treatment there."
Local officials have also set up a mobile urgent care clinic at the Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte.
"We're very happy to have to those services," Pepe said. "We’re looking to continue to expand to additional clinic sites — one for west county, one for south county — and once those become online we will certainly make those available to the public when those open."
For updates go to, www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Pepe added that all of the clinics are free to the public with no cost or need of insurance.
"What we’re asking the public to do right now is for those who are especially on oxygen or are (requiring) medically dependent equipment to please reach out to medical providers," he said, adding that those in need should get those resources while they can so to not run low on oxygen or medications.
"If they do need help, please seek that care urgently," Pepe said.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said that safety should be of the utmost concern at this point.
"As you are out and about cleaning up, you really need to pay attention — be careful — and don’t put yourself in a situation where you have to make use of the added medical facilities that are available," Fuller said.
Care stations have opened as of Wednesday in Charlotte County include the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda; Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood; and the Family Services Center on Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte.
More information regarding centers and Hurricane Ian relief can be found at CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Regarding power restoration, Fuller said
Florida Power & Light has stuck by the company's deadline of Oct. 7.
"FPL has still given us the estimated restoration date of this Friday, which is 95% of our customers will be restored with power," Fuller said. "They have not changed that date so we are still assuming that that Friday will be restoration date."
TIPS FOR HIRING CONTRACTORS
Charlotte County Fire and EMS representatives warn homeowners to protect themselves and their property regarding contractors for after-storm repairs.
Take steps to ensure you are hiring licensed contractors and avoiding unlicensed help, representatives said in a county news release.
Ask for the contractor’s license number and verify their license with either Charlotte County or the State of Florida.
To check if a contractor holds the appropriate license, please either call 941-743-1201, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/licensing or email BuildingConstruction@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. You may also visit www.myfloridalicense.com to verify State of Florida licensed contractors.
Additionally, use the following steps to reduce your risk or loss to an unlicensed person.
Be cautious of contractors soliciting door-to-door.
Obtain estimates from at least three licensed contractors.
Ask for and check references.
Ask for proof of general liability and workman’s compensation insurance. If they do not have these insurances, you personally may be liable for any accidents on your property.
Ask for a written estimate and read the fine print.
Obtain a written contract that covers what work is to be done, when the work will start, the cost and payment, schedules, and the quality of materials to be used.
Never make full payment upfront.
Don’t sign over an insurance settlement. Most reputable contractors will accept payment based on the percentage of work completed.
Don’t make final payment until the job is completed. Obtain lien waivers, so you don’t end up with bills from suppliers the contractor didn’t pay.
Make sure that all work that requires permits and inspections is approved and officially closed out before final payment is made.
FEDERAL DISASTER ASSISTANCE
Homeowners and renters in Charlotte County who had uninsured losses from Hurricane Ian may be eligible for federal disaster assistance, according to a Charlotte County news release.
FEMA may provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, vehicle replacement and other essential disaster-related needs.
There are three ways to apply:
• Download the FEMA App for mobile devices,
• Call FEMA toll-free 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Help is available in many languages.
If you do have insurance, do not wait to file an insurance claim for damage caused by the disaster.
LATE UTILITIES FEES
Charlotte County representatives announced that their utilities department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut-offs for non-payment until further notice.
"No one will have their water turned off at this point," Fuller said if bills were late. He added that more information will be available as the situation progresses.
LOW WATER PRESSURE
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is addressing low pressure sewer customer concerns as they are reported.
County representatives ask that residents be patient.
"We have a large number of customers who are experiencing backups and are working with our contractor on pump outs," representatives said in a county news release.
Once power resumes, alarm systems may sound due to the high levels.
Please wait approximately 30 to 40 minutes and if your alarm does not stop, please contact the Emergency Management call center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000. As a reminder, please limit water usage.
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.
