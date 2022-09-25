Protect your home

Make sure your home is secure. If you stay, go into a windowless room when the storm hits.

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County officials want contractors to secure construction job sites in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. 

Current forecast tracks show that the region may see impacts from Tropical Storm Ian as early as Tuesday evening, according to a county news release.


