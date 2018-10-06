At least one commissioner was surprised to learn that testing for airborne red tide toxins will skip over Charlotte County.
The state Department of Health announced this week that Mote Marine Laboratory would begin a new study of how far inland red tide’s airborne toxin travels. The first tests will be in Sarasota, Pinellas and Lee counties to the south and north of Charlotte County.
“I was disappointed, because when I started making the inquiries, I was under the impression that they were going to be doing the testing here ... I literally made five different suggestions for locations,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told the Sun Friday.
Interim Health Director Joe Pepe said he has been assured by officials in Tallahassee that there is good reason to begin the testing in these other counties.
“Their methodology is they were choosing sites that were known areas where red tide was dense, so they would have good data. They want to understand not only the shoreline, but also inland,” Pepe said.
Testing sites are located as far as 8 miles inland.
The findings will help Charlotte County, Pepe and Deutsch said they were assured.
On Friday, the state’s map of red tide shows less intensity of red tide in Southwest Florida, than earlier in the summer. The maps from the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission show very low to no presence of red tide in Charlotte County based on eight days of sampling. The maps also reveal that Charlotte County has far less coastline than the three counties selected for sampling, and less red tide.
The toxin from red tide is called brevetoxin. While it kills fish and animals that swim in the water, it is considered an irritant to humans. Medical hazard advisories have been aimed so far at people with chronic respiratory problems.
With this year’s long and intense bloom, the medical community is looking at a more detailed response.
Pepe said he has arranged new protocols with area emergency rooms, clinics and poison control centers. Pepe has advised them to add reference to red tide whenever a patient arrives complaining of problems related to red tide, rather than coding the visit for a generic respiratory crisis. Pepe said he is collecting data now comparing medical reports of respiratory problems last summer to this past summer.
Pepe said he also asked state officials to publish workplace guidelines for employers whose workers are exposed to red tide toxins as part of their job.
Given the reduced presence of red tide at this point, is it too late to test? Did the state miss its chance? Mote, FWC and Department of Health have been working on the problem all summer.
Pepe said he asked state officials that very question.
“It’s my understanding that the peak of red tide season is now,” he said they told him.
As for the delay, Pepe pointed out that the agencies had to figure out and agree on which sites to sample, what equipment to use and what toxins to test for.
