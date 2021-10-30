Officials give Halloween safety tips

On Halloween in 2015, members Florida Dance Studio in Port Charlotte made their annual invasion at Dean's South of the Border, dancing to the Michael Jackson song "Thriller." Michaela Williams, 13, Hannah Finch, 13, and Kayla West, 13, made their way across the porch area.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office put out a series of tips and suggestions on Halloween safety.
“Halloween is a fun time, but trick-or-treating always increases the chance of something really scary happening: injury to our kids,” wrote Sheriff Bill Prummell on the CCSO blog.
The blog post focused on pedestrian safety, costumes, and child supervision.
Walk Safely
• Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks (when available).
• Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk — don’t run — across the street. • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.
• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.
• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up – this includes driveways. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
Trick or Treat With an Adult
• Children should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
Drive Extra Safely on Halloween
• Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.
• Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.
• Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
• Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings. Put the phone down!
• Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.
Keep Costumes Both Creative and Safe
• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.
• Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.
• Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.
“Have a happy and safe Halloween, and remember – it’s a school night this year, so get those kids home and to bed,” Prummell wrote. “I hope to see you all next year when we can hopefully bring back our Cops and Goblins event.”
Prummell also offered advice for adults planning to attend Halloween parties: avoid drunk driving and arrange for a designated driver or ride with Uber or Lyft.
