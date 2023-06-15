Zebelede Garrison

PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte Correctional Institution inmate was charged with allegedly stabbing a corrections officer with an improvised weapon.

Authorities allege the stabbing happened when the corrections officer intervened to prevent the suspect from attacking another inmate in the prison's barber shop.


   

