A national pilot shortage

A national pilot shortage means more flight cancellations, according to James Parish, CEO of the Punta Gorda Airport and the Charlotte County Airport Authority.  

PUNTA GORDA — With COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, airlines nationwide are still suffering a pilot shortage — and the Punta Gorda Airport is no exception.

"No one wants to be a pilot anymore," Punta Gorda Chief Executive Officer James Parish recently told Charlotte County Airport Authority members. "It's not the most glamorous job it once was, but they are working through it."


   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

