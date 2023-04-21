PUNTA GORDA — With COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, airlines nationwide are still suffering a pilot shortage — and the Punta Gorda Airport is no exception.
"No one wants to be a pilot anymore," Punta Gorda Chief Executive Officer James Parish recently told Charlotte County Airport Authority members. "It's not the most glamorous job it once was, but they are working through it."
Parish, who oversees the commercial airport that sees more than 1.5 million passengers annually, said the airline industry also is still suffering from an air traffic controller shortage.
He said the pilot shortage is everywhere throughout the country, not just Allegiant and Sun Country airlines, which fly out of the Punta Gorda Airport.
"The industry rebound from COVID," he gave as the reason. "There was pent-up demand (after COVID-19 for people to start flying again). Right now, it's really a pilot shortage and a little bit of cost of fuel (impacting airlines)."
Parish said because no one knew how long the pandemic would last and how it would affect them, airlines offered early retirement programs.
"Delta's was an amazing program," he said. "My father took it. It was a great offer and he left the industry … A lot of good pilots left."
Even the military is only producing a 10th of the pilots it once did.
"Schools are producing pilots, but the '1,500 rule' means it costs almost $300,000 to become a pilot," Parish said. "It's just a difficult time in the industry."
Pilots must have 1,500 hours of flight time — a mandate passed by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2013 after a Colgan Air plane crash killed 50 people in Buffalo, NY in 2009.
Parish said it takes about two years to meet that requirement.
"If I'm not mistaken, a couple airlines are doing their own training schools," Charlotte County Airport Authority chair Robert Hancik said.
Parish said Frontier in Florida is one of them.
"I know Allegiant is looking at it," Parish said. "I will be in Vegas next week talking to Allegiant and I know that's one of the hot topics for them.
"One of the issues that we are facing is everybody knows there is a pilot shortage, except the pilot unions," he said. "They are fighting it, saying there's not a pilot shortage, but there's just not enough pay to get more people into flying. I think until the unions admit there's a problem, we're going to see this problem get more exacerbated."
Board attorney Darol Carr said there was proposed legislation to extend a commercial pilot's age from 65 to 70.
"It was killed mostly as a result of the Airline Transport Pilots Association being against it, so all of these pilots are being forced out of aviation, at least for commercial flights, at age 65," he said.
Parish said the shortage is causing flight cancellations.
"We've suffered from it a little here," he said. "It's not just the shortage on pilots. It's air traffic controllers, too."
Parish said Charlotte Technical College is helping with its aviation program. The local program prepares students for employment or advanced training in commercial and general aviation as a maintenance general technician or airframe maintenance technician.
At the AeroGuard Flight Training Center, located at the Punta Gorda Airport, students train for their commercial airline license. AeroGuard’s Pilot Pathway Program offers a partnership where students can interview with SkyWest Airlines, the largest regional airline in the U.S., flying for American, United, Delta and Alaska Airlines.
