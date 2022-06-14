PORT CHARLOTTE — Health officials have seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Charlotte County, Commissioner Chris Constance said Tuesday.
"There is definitely an uptick in the number of cases," Constance, a doctor, said during the County Commission meeting.
For the county, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 504 new cases for the seven days ending June 2, up 16.6% from the previous seven days, according to the Florida Department of Health weekly situation report.
"I was at the general medical staff meeting at Fawcett Hospital (Monday) night and there was a running consensus of only 14 to 16 (positive) patients and only one patient on a ventilator," Constance said. "So, there are admissions, but it’s more out of caution."
He said there isn't as much COVID-19 pneumonia right now, like it had been earlier in the pandemic.
"They’re really not seeing COVID-19 pneumonia the way they used to."
Local Health Department Administrator Joseph Pepe told The Daily Sun they've been seeing higher levels in all age groups but mostly "working-aged adults."
"We are seeing a sustained, heightened level of COVID cases ranging from 25-100 a day," he said. "The seven-day average is about 65 a day."
An estimated 30 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to Charlotte County hospitals for the seven days ending May 31.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 were reported as less than 10; however, an exact number was not available.
"We continue to see deaths associated with COVID-19," Pepe said. "Due to the low amounts daily or weekly, this information is suppressed to avoid any risk of privacy to the individual and family."
Pepe said deaths are much lower than previous years due to more resource availability and more prior immunity providing protection.
The CDC has classified the county as a high transmission area, Pepe said, but there are no new variants of concern at this time.
The CDC encourages prevention steps such as wearing masks indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if you have symptoms.
For the state, the CDC reported 71,797 new cases in the seven days ending June 2, up 16.2% from the previous seven days. There were also eight COVID-related deaths in that time.
In Sarasota County, the CDC reported 1,454 new cases for the seven days ending June 2, up 17.7% from the previous seven days.
DeSoto County had only 46 new cases for those seven days, only 8.6% up from the previous seven days, according to the report.
Charlotte commissioners questioned the accuracy of the positive case reports with the availability of at-home testing.
"With home testing, I think they don’t have a real gauge on who is actually positive," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. "There’s probably a lot more people doing the at-home tests and then self-quarantining ... or putting on a mask and staying away from people for a couple days."
Pepe told The Daily Sun that home testing is helping provide information to people much faster, but many of the tests are not reported.
"The benefit of rapid tests is to provide information quickly to families to help seek care and reduce transmission to loved ones," he said. "We continue to monitor our medical facilities and lab results to provide insight as to community transmission levels."
Health Department teams are continuing to provide outreach to nursing homes and potential sites of outbreaks to help mitigate further risks, Pepe said.
"We have administered approximately 5,000 doses of covid vaccine last month providing continued protection for our most vulnerable populations," he added. "We are seeing cases in nursing homes and working hard with our partners to protect those patients and staff."
The test site located at the Mid-County Regional Library has relocated to the local Health Department office, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Appointments are preferred through the state system. https://book.curative.com/sites/31510?date=2021-12-28
