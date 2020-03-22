Changes to flood insurance and endangered species protection are all up for Congressional legislation in the coming year along with funding for beach sand and sewers.
The county’s Washington D.C. lobbyist will speak to commissioners Tuesday about legislation the firm thinks is relevant and what the county should seek to influence. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, staff from the firm Thorn Run Partners will attend via teleconferencing technology, said Brian Gleason, county public information officer.
County staff will also present elements of the upcoming state legislative agenda, such as funding for septic-to-sewer programs and for studying erosion on Manasota Beach.
Commissioners are holding their regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, but without as many of the proclamations and awards that are usually given out at the start of the meeting. These awards, frequently for county employees and departments, bring in large numbers of people, so commissioners decided this past week to postpone some of the observations.
Commissioners also eliminated their Thursday pre-agenda meeting this past week. That is usually a meeting of 10 minutes, but at which every department head must attend in a small room in Building B. This meeting, held during the off-weeks of the commission’s full meeting, is designed to allow commissioners to ask questions of department heads and to speak with each other.
Commissioners noted, however, that they meet with department heads one-on-one before their main meeting anyway.
They cannot speak with each other, however, without the pre-agenda meeting. So several commissioners asked staff to work on an option where the board could meet in the full commission chambers, which is must larger, for pre-agenda meetings during the corona crisis. Staff could attend by video conference. Those meetings could be televised, which they are not at present.
The federal legislation on national flood insurance was a big topic at last year’s update, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency postponed its controversial overhaul to 2021. Those changes could affect most property owners in Charlotte County.
The county’s national lobbyists are advising commissioners to support legislation that reportedly streamlines protections for endangered species.
“Predictably, there is outrage among some for the so-called gutting of (National Environmental Policy Act), while others praise the Administration for attempting to reform an onerous federal process,” a lobbyist report states.
In the afternoon, the commission will hear land use proposals including updating agreements for the two developers for large projects in Murdock Village. The West Port project seeks to exchange bigger sewer and water lines and a second entrance on U.S. 41 for less roadway. The amended agreement for the Lost Lagoon water park and downtown sets out which parcels the developer will buy first and when.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.