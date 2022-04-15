PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County officials want to accelerate derelict boat removal in the county despite having their "hands tied" by the state.
The state-regulated process can take as few as 41 days and up to a year or more. Residents are not happy.
"The public is so frustrated," Commission Chair Bill Truex said at the April 12 County Commission meeting.
He added he wanted staff to see if changes can be made to shorten the process.
"The due process of this situation is very long and very cumbersome," he said.
For 2022, the county has resolved 18 derelict vessel cases so far with another 19 currently in the works.
"Our hands are so tied with this, and we’ve been actively doing this," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said. "We’re looking for ways to deal with it but we’ve got certain steps we have to follow."
At the April 14 meeting, commissioners requested county staff schedule a workshop on the issue, focusing on legal and state regulations and other counties' approaches, as well as possible avenues for change. The workshop date is still being determined.
Currently, the state requires local governments to notify the owner before any removal can occur.
"Depending on how long this investigation takes, the state says 20 days but sometimes it takes a little longer for the officer to try and find the owner and that’s the issue," County Environmental Specialist Roger DeBruler told The Daily Sun.
For this area, investigators include ones from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
"The 21-day period doesn't start until an owner is found and notified," DeBruler said. "But finding the person could take two months and then it takes 21 days thereafter ... The shortest it could be is 41 but it could be a lot longer."
Punta Gorda currently has no derelict vessel cases to report, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun.
At the April 14 County Commission meeting, Truex suggested taking a legislative route.
"I think we need to put a plan together to advocate in Tallahassee on why change needs to be made," he said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked if owners can "turn their boat over" to the county and waive their rights to the removal process.
Natural Resources Manager Tina Powell said that was an option but not many people know about it.
"They can and we would then remove it and take it to the landfill to have it destroyed," Powell said.
She said only around two boat owners have done so in the last 10 years.
Truex thought that could be another avenue.
"We can ask the state to create policy and statute that says all marinas need to post this around Florida that you can voluntarily turn your boat over," he said. "That’s a lot easier to take out of the water of a marina so maybe that’s one of the avenues we can pursue."
At the April 14 meeting, county commissioners also accepted a $2,833 grant from the FWC for derelict vessel removal.
The grant is commissioned "from time to time" and reimburses the county for vessel removal, according to county documents.
For more information about derelict boat removal, visit MyFWC.com/boating/waterway/derelict-vessels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.