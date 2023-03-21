A first responder places a blower outside an Aaron Street apartment to clear the smoke. The unit was destroyed when a stovetop knob was accidentally turned on. The resident left her home shortly after cleaning the appliance, and hours later returned to find her home was totally destroyed.
A neighbor of the woman whose apartment was destroyed, talks with first responders who checked every unit in the building to make sure the air quality was safe for them to enter. Each of the other five units in the structure had smoke intrusion.
Within a week recently, two kitchen fires in Charlotte County resulted in the condemnation of one apartment unit and water damage to multiple units in a condominium building.
"Statistics show cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires and home injuries," Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said. "The most common type of cooking fire is cooking left unattended."
The March 11 fire broke out after a resident on Aaron Street cleaned her stovetop and then left the unit.
According to the fire department's report, in the process of cleaning her cooktop, a knob was moved to the on position.
A while after she left, a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the apartment and called 911.
When the resident returned home, she found her unit was destroyed along with the contents within. The apartment was uninhabitable.
The other five apartments, which shared the same building, were not damaged, and residents of those units were able to return to their homes.
The second fire occurred on Greenway Boulevard in Babcock Ranch on March 14, when a child left oil in a pan unattended. While he was away, the oil got too hot and caught on fire.
When the child noticed, he tried to put out the fire with a spray nozzle from the sink, which splashed and spread the burning grease.
The condo unit is on the top floor of a four-story building.
When the sprinkler system in the unit went off, it caused flooding, but the fire was out by the time first responders arrived.
In their report, they wrote water was flowing from under the doorway of the unit where the fire occurred, and there were 1-2 inches of water on the floor.
Since the fire occurred on the top floor, the water flowed down and caused damage to three units directly underneath, as well as water intrusion to three other units.
The child, his mother and their dog made it safely out of their condo.
On its social media page, Charlotte County Fire and EMS provided these tips:
• Stand by your pan — Never leave the kitchen while you're cooking.
• Cover the flames — If you do get a fire, use a lid or cookie sheet to cover the fire.
• Turn off the heat source — Leave the pot covered until it has cooled down.
There are other life lessons as well, Dunn said.
"Never cook or use the oven if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol," Dunn said. "If you are simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen when food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking."
Dunn provided these additional tips:
• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packing, towels, or loose clothing — away from your stovetop.
• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. If the fire is big, get out and close the door behind you to help contain the fire, and call 911.
• When frying on a cooktop, if you see wisps of smoke or the oil smells, immediately turn off the burner or carefully remove the pan from the burner. Smoke is a warning sign that the oil is too hot. Keep a lid nearby when cooking with grease or oil.
• If a grease fire breaks out, use the lid or a cookie sheet to smother the fire, turn the heat off, and leave it covered until it has cooled. Never throw water on a grease or oil fire. If the fire doesn't go out, get everyone out of the home and call 911.
• Every home should have up-to-date working smoke detectors in every bedroom and in the space outside the bedrooms. The detectors should be replaced every 10 years. When using natural gas for cooking or heating, you should also have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home.
• Have working fire extinguishers and learn how to use them. If you have a small fire (think small wastebasket size), grab the extinguisher and think P.A.S.S.: Pull the pin, Aim at the base of the fire, Squeeze the handle, and Sweep from side to side at the base of the fire until it is out.
Dunn said he keeps fire extinguishers under the kitchen sink and in the garage.
