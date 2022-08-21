PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County’s sheriff and Punta Gorda’s police chief said their departments are well-prepared to handle a school shooting.
At a townhall meeting Saturday, a number of hard topics were discussed during the monthly Today Matters Mental Health ministry series at New Life Church on Marion Avenue.
Ministry founder Briyin Butgereit served as moderator for the panel consisting of Sheriff Bill Prummell, Lt. John Heck, and Lt. Jason Zakowich of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis and Lt. Justin Davoult of the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Prummell said there are school resource officers in local schools who are “prepared to handle an armed assailant.” Also, every year his deputies “pick one school and do active shooting drills.”
The PGPD provides resource officers for schools within city limits.
The first person on the scene in the event of a school shooting would be the school resource officer, who “would “take out the assailant,” Prummell said.
He said his law enforcement is trained to do that first and not “stop and help the injured.”
A discussion of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas ensued, as well as an incident last week in which there was an alleged threat against Charlotte High School.
Later, it was determined the threat was unfounded, but the student was visited by law enforcement and was not allowed back in school “until we give him due process,” said Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley.
Davis said all of her officers are trained as a single-officer response.
But if there is an active shooter at one of the schools, “law enforcement is going to come out of the woodwork,” said Prummell.
Prummell and Davis said crime in Charlotte County is trending downward.
Prummell said although Charlotte County is one of the safest areas in Florida, he urged the gathering not to “leave your guard down.”
A resounding theme repeated during the townhall was, “If you see something, say something.”
“Vehicle crimes are our biggest problem; lock your doors,” Prummel urged.
Davis said law enforcement today is “doing so much more with our policies.” Mental health is a priority and she said her department now has Chance, a beagle mix, whose only job is to provide comfort and happiness to those suffering from an emotional or mental health crisis.
Davoult, who handles Chance and had the dog onstage, told of a girl he met at the veterinarian’s office. The girl was uncontrollably crying, as her family had to put their family dog down, he said.
He said he brought “Chance” over to her, and she soon stopped crying.
Prummell said law enforcement “is a very small fraction of what we do today.”
He said overall, his department is acting as social workers, referees and counselors.
“The majority of people suffering from mental health disorders are nonviolent,” Prummell said.
“We’ve been training our deputies in crisis intervention — ‘Am I dealing with someone in a crisis or someone who’s acting like a fool,’ “ is a determination the deputy must make, he said.
Prummell said his department is facing a particular problem: “Staffing is tough now.”
He said public opinion has turned against law enforcement in recent years, with “people leaving law enforcement in droves.”
Davis’ department, on the other hand, is fully staffed, to which Prummell jokingly responded, “I’m jealous.”
Prummell said millennials want to earn “more money while doing less work.”
He said some have made their money on social media.
“I have 38 vacancies and another 16 in training.”
He said at the jail he is down 23 deputies and nine are in training.
Compounded with his staffing shortage, Prummell said housing costs have gone up in Charlotte County and the median price of a home is $340,000 — a number he said he got from Paul Polk, the county’s property appraiser.
“For working stiffs like us, this is a lot of money,” said Prummell.
Although he’s lacking the number of deputies he needs, the population in Charlotte has been rising, and Prummell cited new communities that are expanding — the Burnt Store corridor, West Port, Babcock Ranch and Gulf Cove.
“We’re looking at adding staff to meet demand,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.