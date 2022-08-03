PUNTA GORDA — A death row inmate in Ohio has been indicted in connection to a 1990 murder in Deep Creek.
State Attorney Amira Fox and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell held a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the indictment of Roland Thomas Davis Sr. by a Charlotte County grand jury.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Davis murdered Sharon Marie Gill by stabbing her 39 times in her home on Rampart Boulevard. Gill was 42 at the time of her death.
In an online video announcing the indictment, Fox credited both her office's Cold Case team and the CCSO's Cold Case Unit for "working tirelessly" in pursuing leads that led them to Davis.
"New developments in DNA technology — along with the work of investigators, prosecutors, and detectives in this case — connected the dots required to move forward with this prosecution," Fox said in the video.
Fox noted that Davis is currently incarcerated in Ohio and is on death row, awaiting execution after being convicted for the 2000 death of an 86-year-old woman in that state. A warrant has been issued for his extradition to Florida to stand trial for Gill's murder.
Prummell, speaking at the same event, said that the indictment of Davis brought authorities "one step closer to a successful closure." He also credited the detectives on the Cold Case Unit and prosecutors from the 20th Judicial Circuit for their work in securing the indictment.
“It goes to show you that we never give up,” Prummell said in the video. “I’m very blessed and grateful to have such a team.”
Davis was first identified as a suspect in the 1990 murder by the Cold Cast Unit in 2020. He was employed by a local landscaping company that was hired to work at Gill's new home in Charlotte County.
Gill had just moved to the area with her daughter Krista in March of 1990 from Detroit; her husband Percy, a preacher, was planning to follow them shortly after.
Krista, then aged 18, was the one to discover her mother's body.
After Davis was identified as a suspect in 2020, Krista Gill told The Daily Sun: "We are relieved. Happy is not a word. Happy would be my mom and dad walking through the front door and meeting my kids. This is not happy."
Davis has had several previous encounters with Charlotte County law enforcement. Four months after Gill's murder, he was arrested for selling stolen property and sentenced to five years of total probation.
He later cut his ankle monitor and escaped probation in 1993. Years later, he surrendered himself back to CCSO and served an 18-month sentence in prison that ended in 2004.
