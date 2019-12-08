PUNTA GORDA — From the Panhandle and east to the Everglades and south, Florida’s waterways are all connected.
The Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership − one of four grant-funded estuary-focused partnership programs in the state − just received a financial boost to help with their water quality improvements in Southwest Florida.
CHNEP, focused on protecting and restoring water resources in Central and Southwest Florida, welcomed its first Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill NRDA (Natural Resource Damage Assessment) project award for over half a million dollars.
The NRDA funding is new to the Southwest Florida area, according to Jennifer Hecker, CHNEP executive director.
“A lot of that money has been going to the Panhandle on down to Tampa, but not much to Southwest Florida,” Hecker said. “This project ... will help advance restoration at a time when our water resources desperately need it.”
The NRDA program stems from the April 20, 2010, Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill — from the BP-operated Macondo prospect platform — in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection.
Since then, local development, including the construction of major roadways such as U.S. 41 and I-75, has had a major influence on the historic sheet flow, or runoff, into the state’s waterways from Babcock-Webb through the Yucca Pens Unit wildlife management areas, into the tidal creeks and into the Charlotte Harbor and Caloosahatchee estuaries.
One way the funding will help is through the development of something called a science-based strategic hydrological planning tool.
This tool, according to Hecker, will help provide guidance to agencies focused on surface water restoration and management efforts of those waters flowing from the Babcock-Webb and Yucca Pens Unit WMAs.
“This project is going to give us the scientific data of exactly how we can change the infrastructure of flow downstream,” Hecker said. “This will help us improve downstream waters, as well as the Yucca Pens area that is cut off and not getting significant fresh water flow.”
The federal funding is provided by the Florida Trustee Implementation Group, as part of the Final Restoration Plan 1 and Environmental Assessment, put together in March 2019.
“We have to understand all the different needs out there for the natural systems and then we can model how we can move that water to support that and then we can engineer the water appropriately for natural flow and engineer,” Hecker said. “This will guide all of our future projects in the area to improve water management in the area.”
For more information about CHNEP and how to help, go to chnep.org.
