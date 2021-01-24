Dozens of cats and dogs are currently available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte.
Meet Olaf. Yes, it's a strange name for a girl, but you can change that when you take her home. She loves company and stands up, politely, when she has a visitor. And yes, she has cute, rather short legs. And great big eyes. Call the shelter to make an appointment to meet Olaf.
Dixie is a 5-year-old dog that likes to talk and let you know when she's excited, like a true hound dog. Her very beautiful eyes attract lots of attention and she loves it. She could benefit from a little training to make her an even better companion. Call to make an appointment to meet her today.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
