Old Navy grand opening Saturday in North Port

NORTH PORT — A grand opening celebration will take place at the new Old Navy in North Port at Cocoplum Village Shops today, Oct. 23.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We had a soft opening on Wednesday and we’ve had quite a few customers come and shop,” said store manager Samantha Furst. “We’ve seen a lot of our regulars coming from Port Charlotte and surrounding communities. We have a great loyal customer base.”
Furst transferred from North Carolina three months ago to help open the North Port store.
“This store is designed kind of different from the traditional Old Navy stores,” she said. “We made it more brighter and added some upgrades.”
Coupons will be circulated to customers who shop in the store over the next week. Special sales will take place this weekend.
A few customers were shopping for sales Friday afternoon.
Evelyn Ivanovich was browsing through freshly stacked pairs of jeans.
“I’m so happy the store is open,” Ivanovich said. “And it seems bigger than the Port Charlotte store.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
“As part of the brand’s growth strategy, Old Navy is focused on opening new stores in smaller markets to reach new customers who have had the opportunity to shop the brand online but haven’t had access to a local store,” a corporate press release stated. “Last year, the brand opened approximately 50 new store locations in smaller markets (approximately 32 company-owned and approximately 19 franchises). This year, Old Navy plans to open 45 more stores. Old Navy plans to create an average of 30-50 jobs with the priority of hiring locally.”
The new store offers a Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) option, including curbside pick-up for contactless shopping, and a designated pick-up station in the store where customers can easily pick up orders without waiting in line.
The store is located where the former Famous Footwear was at 17979 Tamiami Trail in North Port.
Old Navy opened its first store in California in March of 1994. Today, there are more than 1,300 stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.