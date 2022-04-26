PORT CHARLOTTE — Debate turned heated Tuesday for Charlotte County Board of Commissioners over the sale of a former library building in Punta Gorda.
"What the hell is going on here?" Charlotte County Commission Chair Bill Truex in response to commissioner requests to delay the decision. "We don’t like who got the high bid, so 'guess what ... throw it out,'" he added, tossing his pen.
In a 3-2 vote, commissioners approved the sale of the 9,200-square-foot building — built in 1974 — to developer Suncoast Lands of Florida for $567,890.
The county has only advertised awarding the sale to the highest bidder, said County Attorney Janette Knowlton.
"That’s the way we do it," Knowlton said. "It goes to the highest bidder."
But commissioners Christopher Constance and Stephen R. Deutsch wanted to change that process to consider "best use" of the old library, as well as highest bid.
"I’ve been agonizing over this because the bidders that came in second were the Charlotte Players," Constance said. "I fully believe that having a theater there will add culture and add value."
The local theater group had the second highest bid of $552,000. Chabad of Charlotte County ranked third with a bid of $551,770. There were only three bids.
The old library, at 424 W. Henry St., is next to community amenities like the Punta Gorda History Park, the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, and the Visual Arts Center.
Constance said the Players would provide a better opportunity for the land as opposed to Suncoast.
"I get it, (Suncoast is) a developer and they’re going to put in housing but we’ve got that stuff," Constance added. "We have a real opportunity here to have the arts elevated in this location."
Deutsch added he was not happy with the bids.
"Frankly, I’m a little disappointed," he said. "I want to see that facility be in a position to provide some kind of community service."
Neither Suncoast, nor Charlotte Players, representatives presented at the meeting.
This was the county's third attempt to sell the building.
In January, it rejected bids from Gulf Coast Partnership and Suncoast because they were too low compared to the appraised value of $870,000. At that time, Suncoast offered $363,200. Gulf Coast, a local nonprofit, could only offer $32,000, but did commit to invest $670,000 in renovations.
For the first attempt in 2021, no bids were received.
The board's only other option Tuesday was to deny the bids again.
"I’m really flabbergasted by this whole thing," Truex said. "We’re not going to get a better bid than this."
Multiple upgrades are needed, including HVAC/duct work replacement, exterior door replacement and electrical work, for a total cost of almost $239,000, according to county documents.
The flooring, painting, ceiling would also need to be replaced, as well as repaving of the parking lot. That work was estimated at around $226,000.
Truex went on to say the "thought process" to deny the highest bidder was "flipped upside down."
"It’s no wonder people have a hard time coming into certain communities and doing work because what happens, 'oh we’re going to change the rules after you’ve already entered into something,'" he said.
"Is this opportunity (highest bidder and best use) available to us some other time or place, maybe," Truex added. "But there is no way in the world I’m going to pull the rug out from under this process and lose the entire integrity of the community for how we do things."
