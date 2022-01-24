CCU reported the rupture to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Workers were able to vacuum up about 80,000 gallons in the Deep Creek neighborhood, CCU spokesperson Caroline Wannall told The Daily Sun.
The rest went into an unnamed canal used for drainage.
The county's utility operator is in the process of replacing this line, which is more than 30 years old. CCU was able to repair the line and put it back in service for the time being, Wannall said.
The rupture was reported at 6 p.m., and the spill was halted about two hours later, Wannall said.
"The area was never sized for a full buildout," CCU's Dean Campbell told Charlotte County Television in June in a presentation on the overhaul of the Deep Creek sewer pipes.
Charlotte County has been replacing old sewer lines and upgrading capacity throughout the county. In the Deep Creek area, upgrades are budgeted at $3.7 million. They should be complete by spring, Wannall said.
During Hurricane Irma in 2017, about 122,000 gallons of sewage overflowed county systems, resulting in penalties by the state Department of Environmental Protection and a consent decree that outlines how the county will improve its water quality protection.
Since then, there have been bigger spills; the biggest — 1 million gallons — happened in 2021 when the county was bringing a new system on line and an old valve was not documented.
The county is able to offset some, but not all of its $160,000 plus financial penalties with the cost of certain projects such as upgrading sewer lines in Deep Creek, CCU officials said. The state has also contributed to the effort by arranging for federal funding to provide emergency generators at sewer lift stations.
Once the Deep Creek sewer updates are done, Campbell said, residents should no longer have to listen to the sound of trucks ferrying excess sewage all night during rain events. The trucks take overflow sewage from lift stations to the main plant off Harborview Road to prevent sewage spills during emergencies.
