Charlotte County's first Olympic-sized pool officially opened Thursday with just a few lap swimmers scheduled for its 13 lanes.
Local dignitaries and the construction team gathered poolside for the ribbon cutting at the new Centennial pool. The pool and adjacent recreation center were originally to be named North County for their location off U.S. 41 near the North Port line. Recently, with a large master-planned community emerging in the surrounding area, the county renamed O'Donnell Boulevard to Centennial in honor of the county's centennial in 2021. The pool and recreation center off the new Centennial Boulevard are now called Centennial as well.
"This is the first pool of this size for our community," said Community Services Director Tommy Scott. "It will be drawing people from all around the country."
The 50-meter pool cost $7.5 million to complete. Commissioners agreed to substantial price increases during construction to ensure that the pool would be large enough to attract outside high schools and colleges for competitions and winter practices.
It was funded by the local penny sales tax as a second tier project. The adjacent recreation center was a tier one project completed earlier. The previously booming economy allowed the county to dip further into its wishlist of capital projects, including a competition-sized pool.
Commissioner Bill Truex took the opportunity to remind voters that the current penny sales tax surcharge in Charlotte County is about to expire. A six-year renewal vote is on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Without the sales tax, Truex said, "There would have been no money in the budget for this."
Construction on the pool was complete by June 1, but to save money during the pandemic, the county decided to keep the pool closed until the current fiscal year started Oct. 1. An earlier opening would have been in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown when the county was struggling with how to handle its recreation facilities. After keeping pools closed, commissioners decided to open them up for lap swimming by reservation only, and every other lane. Residents complained that the lanes quickly filled, and commissioners asked recreation staff to provide more swimming lanes.
Now, in all county pools people can swim two to a lane in every lane. This new pool will add 13 lap swimming lanes with two each. Reservations are still required. Reservations open up the day before the requested date.
Recreation staff were eager to get the word out to swimmers. The cost for a day pass is $3, or $2 for children 13 and under.
