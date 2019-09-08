PUNTA GORDA — Parking changes are on the way for Goldstein Street in Punta Gorda.
The roadway between Marion and Olympia Avenues is currently under construction.
Once completed, in three to four weeks, on-street parking will be allowed on the west side of the road, as opposed to the east, which has previously been allowed.
"Most of the users of the on-street parking come from Marion Avenue," said Melissa Reichert, city communications manager. "They can now park on the west side. Under the previous ordinance they would have to go around the block and park on the east side of the road."
Limiting access to one side of the street is necessary to provide for emergency vehicle access, according to the city's agenda documents for the Sept. 4 City Council meeting where council members approved the change.
After the completion of the street bricking and the road opening, signage will go up to inform the public of the changes, according to Reichert.
The on-street parking change will stay in effect going forward, Reichert said.
The City Council held a public hearing and approved the proposed ordinance at first reading on Aug. 21.
