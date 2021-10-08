PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials investigated a four-car crash at the intersection of Kings Highway and Olean Boulevard on Friday morning.

The wreck was reported at 8:43 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dun. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Fire/EMS responded to the scene.

According to an incident report from FHP, the first three vehicles — a sports utility vehicle, a van, and another SUV — were traveling one behind another in the left-most lane heading southbound, while the fourth vehicle, another van, was in the right lane.

The first vehicle — the SUV in the rear — “failed to slow for traffic congestion,” according to the report. The rear SUV subsequently crashed into the back of the second vehicle, the van, which was then pushed into the back of the lead SUV.

The crash caused the rear SUV to then collide with the side of the van in the right lane. All the vehicles involved subsequently came to rest near the Kings/Olean intersection

Dunn said there were two people injured in the crash. One 60-year-old male patient — the driver of the van caught between the two SUVs — suffered a broken left femur and an injury to his left arm; he was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital by helicopter for his leg injury.

Another patient signed a refusal for treatment.

