A four-car crash on Kings Highway southbound occurred near Olean Boulevard Friday morning. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol quickly secured the scene, blocking off the left two lanes of southbound traffic.
A four-car crash on Kings Highway southbound occurred near Olean Boulevard Friday morning. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol quickly secured the scene, blocking off the left two lanes of southbound traffic.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
The middle car in the wreck saw damage to both the front and back bumpers.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
The rear car in the crash saw its front-end practically flattened as a result of the collision.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials investigated a four-car crash at the intersection of Kings Highway and Olean Boulevard on Friday morning.
The wreck was reported at 8:43 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dun. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Fire/EMS responded to the scene.
According to an incident report from FHP, the first three vehicles — a sports utility vehicle, a van, and another SUV — were traveling one behind another in the left-most lane heading southbound, while the fourth vehicle, another van, was in the right lane.
The first vehicle — the SUV in the rear — “failed to slow for traffic congestion,” according to the report. The rear SUV subsequently crashed into the back of the second vehicle, the van, which was then pushed into the back of the lead SUV.
The crash caused the rear SUV to then collide with the side of the van in the right lane. All the vehicles involved subsequently came to rest near the Kings/Olean intersection
Dunn said there were two people injured in the crash. One 60-year-old male patient — the driver of the van caught between the two SUVs — suffered a broken left femur and an injury to his left arm; he was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital by helicopter for his leg injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.