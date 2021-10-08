PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials investigated a three-car crash at the intersection of Kings Highway and Olean Boulevard Friday morning.

The accident was reported at 8:43 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dun. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Fire/EMS responded to the scene.

Dunn said there were two people injured in the crash. One male patient suffered a broken left femur and an injury to his left arm; he was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital by helicopter for his leg injury. Another patient signed a refusal for treatment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments