A three-car crash on Kings Highway southbound occurred near Olean Boulevard Friday morning. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol quickly secured the scene, blocking off the left two lanes of southbound traffic.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
The middle car in the wreck saw damage to both the front and back bumpers.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
The rear car in the crash saw its front-end practically flattened as a result of the collision.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Officials investigated a three-car crash at the intersection of Kings Highway and Olean Boulevard Friday morning.
The accident was reported at 8:43 a.m., according to Charlotte County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Todd Dun. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Fire/EMS responded to the scene.
Dunn said there were two people injured in the crash. One male patient suffered a broken left femur and an injury to his left arm; he was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital by helicopter for his leg injury. Another patient signed a refusal for treatment.
