Bricks are one of the world's oldest known building materials, dating back to at least 7000 B.C. But for the city of Punta Gorda, it's the foundation of a party.
City staff and the community came together Saturday to complete the bricking of another roadway in the city's Historic District − Goldstein Street between Marion and Olympia Avenues.
Some say the bricking parties go back to the 1980s, but as far as the city can tell it goes back to the 2000s.
"Our records list 2000 as the start," said Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert in a Sept. 16 email to the Sun.
The party got delayed in 2017 after Hurricane Irma, but the goal is to continue the bricking program one street each year going forward.
"The goal of the party is to foster civic pride among the residents on the street, city workers and other city residents in preserving another Historic Street in Punta Gorda," Reichert said in a Sept. 14 Sun report.
Work on this portion of the roadway has been going on since June.
The city and its community had to lay 9,916 bricks on Saturday, according to Reichert. That led to roughly a total 159,786 bricks for Goldstein Street.
The roadway is now fully operational.
