A fire at the Trail Apartments on Tamiami Trail killed two people, including a child, and injured five others.
Even though the fire was contained to one unit at Trail Apartments, the other three units may not have power for days due to the damage.
PUNTA GORDA — An apartment fire Tuesday morning in south Punta Gorda took the lives of a child and an adult and injured five others.
The seven were family members, said Todd Dunn, spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS.
Three of the injured, including a child, suffered traumatic injuries and were transported to a trauma hospital, while two were taken to local hospitals, he said.
County Fire Marshal Scott Morris confirmed one of the dead was a child.
The call came in at 7:06 a.m. and first responders arrived at the scene — Trail Apartments at 11021 Tamiami Trail — at 7:10 a.m.
The fire was under control at 7:20 a.m., Dunn said.
The fire was contained to one unit, which was destroyed, Morris said. Power is unavailable to the other three units and won't be restored for days.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross has been contacted to the assist the family and other occupants of the apartment building.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.